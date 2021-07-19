OU men's wrestling roster grows by two

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men's wrestling team’s roster grew with the signings of two prep standouts.

The Braves add Marcus Grist, New Bern, North Carolina, and Raynarde Thomas III, Jacksonville, Florida, for the 2021-22 season.

Grist lettered in football and wrestling and New Bern High School. In wrestling, he was a three-time state qualifier and earned a third-place finish. He won a conference championship his sophomore season and was a runner-up his junior year.

His brother also attends Ottawa University. Grist will focus on general studies before deciding on a major.

Thomas was a two-sport athlete at William M Raines High School. He helped lead the football team to a state championship at middle linebacker. As a wrestler, he placed fourth in state in 2020 and sixth in 2021. Thomas also finished first in conference, district and regional tournaments.

He will focus on general studies before selecting a major.