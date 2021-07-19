OU men's track adds New Orleans sprinter to team

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men's track team added Jayzon Mack, New Orleans, Louisiana, for the 2021-22 season.

Mack lettered in track and field and football at Lassiter High School. He also was a member of the East Cobb Cheetahs track team. In his final season of high school track and field, Mack ran the anchor leg for the 400- relay and 1,600-meter relay teams. He also was a state qualifier in both events and a summer tournament winner in the 1,600 relay.

Mack qualified for district in the 200 and 400 events and a conference leader in those events and district leader in all four events. The relay teams finished in the top 10 in the state.

He plans to pursue a degree in physical education.