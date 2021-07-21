Braves soccer fills out roster with two signings

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men's soccer team is filling out its roster for the 2021 season.

The Braves added transfer Jarrin Kerkhoff, Hilversum, Netherlands, and Jameson Staley, Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Kerkhoff joins the Braves after playing at Alberdingk Thijm College in his home country.

He plans to pursue general studies at Ottawa University.

Staley was homeschooled and lettered in soccer, track and wrestling. As a left back on his club team Alliance Academy 03, Staley played in State Cup and Nations League. His Alliance squad achieved No. 2 ranking nationally and were ranked the No. 1 team in Kansas City. He was captain of his 03 KC Select Academy.

Staley plans to pursue a degree in finance and digital marketing.