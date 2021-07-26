Arrows know state tournament pool teams well

The Ottawa Arrows will not have to do much scouting for its pool at the American Legion AAA/AA State Tournament in Pittsburg.

The AAA pool has three opponents Ottawa has played this year. The Arrows (15-20) open pool play 3:30 p.m. Wednesday against the Kansas Senators (21-11). Ottawa plays 8:30 p.m. Thursday versus host Pittsburg. The Arrows conclude pool play 12:30 p.m. Friday against Hays (19-4).

The top two teams from each pool advance to Saturday’s single-elimination bracket, which will crown a state champion.

The Arrows have beaten the Senators and Pittsburg this season, but lost their only meeting against Hays in early July.

Ottawa coach Kyle Altic said it could be an advantage of playing those teams during the regular season.

“We have played with [Pittsburg] in every game this year,” he said. “We have seen Hays and played with them.”

Arrows assistant coach Nathan Roth said success at state comes down to being fundamentally sound and not worrying about the opponent.

“Once you get to state, everybody is good,” he said. “You can always over think it. You just have to go out and play baseball.”

The four AAA entrants are not strangers to state success. The teams have combined for 23 state titles and many more state berths.

Ottawa has been a consistent state tourney qualifier the past 30 seasons, winning seven state championships since 1994.

““This is what we work for is to get to state,” Altic said. “Our goal is to win a few games.”

That would set them up for a run at the state title on Saturday.

Ottawa’s lack of consistency has kept the Arrows from going on any long winning streaks.

“In a lot of our games this year, we have beat ourselves in our losses,” Altic said. ‘Most of our losses are from having seven or eight errors in a game. You go to our wins, we minimize those to one or two. Hopefully we can become a little more consistent and have less errors and compete.”

Roth said the Arrows are a team that can make a big successful run or bow out of state title contention quickly.

“We legitimately could beat anybody in the state and lose to everybody in the state,” he said. “We have to be more consistent.”

Ottawa is one of the most versatile teams. Nearly every player on the roster has pitched this season. All of them have played multiple positions and batted throughout the line-up.

““All season guys have had to play positions they are not used to and hit in the line-up they not used to,” Roth said. “Overall it has been good for them. Pretty much everybody has gotten tougher mentally over the season.”

Altic said that versatility could really help Ottawa at the state tournament.

“It is good to have people you can move around,” Altic said.

Roth said the coaches have a pretty good idea where the players play their best and which ones are their top pitchers.

“We have gotten to the point we know who are starting pitchers are and who we want to bring in in certain situations,” Roth said. At Zone, they did so much better, with the exception of the first game, throwing strikes. That has been the biggest problem. A couple of guys have that figured out. Hopefully a couple more will step up.

“We have been hitting the ball well. We have not always had the timely hitting to win a game. When we do, it turns into a merry-go-round. We have to focus on limiting bad innings and move on from it.”

During the break between Zone and the State Tournament, the Arrows have focused attention on fielding and hitting, Altic said.

The coaches also will have several pitchers on the mound to keep sharp.