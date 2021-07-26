OU's Garcia named to College Football America yearbook NAIA preseason starting line-up

By The Herald Staff

Preseason honors are beginning to come in for Ottawa University senior defensive lineman Jacob Garcia.

He has been named to the 2021 College Football America Yearbook NAIA Preseason Starting Lineup. This is the CFA’s version of an All-American team.

Garcia is coming off an All-American season, which stretched from September to the middle of April, for the Braves. He was a first team AFCA NAIA All-American and was a first team All-KCAC selection.

He finished the pandemic season with 75 tackles (31 solo/44 assisted), 14.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass brake ups, and one forced fumble. Garcia was ranked sixth in the NAIA in total tackles for loss (14.5) and 30th in tackles for loss per game (1.5).

He had a career high 13 tackles against Avila University and tied his career high in tackles for loss with three versus the University of Saint Mary. For his career, Garcia had 222 tackles (98 solo/124 assisted), 17.5 sacks, 48 tackles for loss, and two pass break ups.

Other members of the NAIA Starting Lineup include Avila running back Malik Nesbitt, Morningside wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier, Eastern Oregon offensive lineman PJ Schubert, Reinhardt defensive lineman Teon Burroughs, Concordia (NE) linebacker Lane Napier and Grand View defensive back Brenden Flowers.