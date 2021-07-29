Arrows search for timely hits, win in state tournament

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa Arrows are still seeking its first state tournament victory since winning the state championship in 2017.

The Arrows fell 6-3 Wednesday to the Kansas Senators in the first pool game of the American Legion Senior State baseball tournament in Pittsburg.

Ottawa (15-21) plays 8:30 p.m. Thursday against Pittsburg in its second pool game. The Arrows conclude pool play 12:30 p.m. Friday versus Hays.

Ottawa is 1-2 against Pittsburg, including a 5-2 loss in the Zone Tournament title game. Ottawa lost its only game this season against Hays.

The bats did not come through with timely hitting for the Arrows against the Senators. The Topeka squad built a 6-1 lead. The Arrows rallied in the seventh inning with two runs and left the bases loaded.

Ottawa frittered away scoring chances throughout the game, leaving runners stranded. That has been a season-long issue.