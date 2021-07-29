Former OU football player returns home to join Braves coaching staff

A former Ottawa University football player returns to his roots. Weston Coomes will be the special teams coordinator and defensive back coach for the Braves.

Coomes was a member of the Braves football team in 2012 and 2013, twice being named All-KCAC and helped lead the Braves to two NAIA playoff berths.

"It is great to get Wes back as a member of our staff," Ottawa coach Kent Kessinger said. "Since his graduation from OU, he has proven to be a great coach and recruiter. In the past four years as a special teams coordinator, he has had units ranked in the top 10 in the NAIA year in and year out, which is something we have been known for here as well. Having played in our system, Wes knows the culture and the commitment we have to developing the whole person and his players will benefit from having him as a mentor."

Coomes was the special teams coordinator, recruiting coordinator and coached defensive backs at Concordia University for the past four seasons. He spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons as a graduate assistant with the Bulldogs.

From 2015 to 2020, Coomes coached one NAIA All-American and 13 All-GPAC selections. In 2015, the Bulldog defense was ranked fifth in the NAIA in defensive passing efficiency (96.1) and was no. 16 in the NAIA in total defense in 2016. The Bulldog special teams were ranked fifth in the NAIA in 2017 in kick return yards per attempt. In 2018 and 2020, Concordia was ranked eighth in the NAIA in kickoff return yards per attempt.

"I'm very honored and humbled to return to Ottawa and once again be a part of this program that means so much to me," Coomes said. "I want to thank coach Kessinger and Arabie Conner for the faith they have put in me with this opportunity. I'm very excited to work with coach [Julian] Mendez and coach [Nick] Davis. They were both graduate assistants while I was playing at Ottawa and have both been a great help to me throughout the years. I'm just ready to get to work.”