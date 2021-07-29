OU's Sowers named to committees to further flag football

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa University women's flag football coach Liz Sowers has been appointed to roles to further advance the sport in the United States.

Sowers was selected to the High Performance Committee and Athlete & Coach Advisory Subcommittee by USA Football. She also was a player for the 2021 U.S. Women's Flag National team.

USA Football organizes and manages U.S. National teams for international competition.

"Both of these groups of leaders are helping us build an elite and inclusive high performance player development pathway in conjunction with our U.S. Flag National team program," USA Football CEO & Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck said. "We aim to identify our nation's top talent for international competition through our exclusive development pathway, and by extension, grow the burgeoning interest in flag football via high-level domestic and international competitions from youth to adults. The committees' insight helps us to achieve both these objectives."

Sowers brings a top playing and coaching resume to the organizations. She guided Ottawa to the 2021 NAIA Flag Football national championship in May. Ottawa finished with an overall record of 14-1 and a KCAC record of 6-0. Ottawa had 15 All-KCAC performers, the KCAC Player of the Year, the KCAC Offensive Player of the Year and the KCAC Defensive Player of the Year. Ottawa captured the KCAC regular season championship, the KCAC Tournament championship and Sowers was named KCAC Coach of the Year.

The High Performance Committee will aid USA Football in efforts to create and execute a high performance program and pathway in flag football, advising on the development of high performance programs, resources and events focused on the identification, evaluation and selection of prospective U.S. Flag National team athletes and coaches.

The committee will provide insight on aligning high performance offerings with the Football Development Model (FDM) to further advance flag football's inclusion in future international, multi-sport events.

"Together, this committee shares a commitment to creating premier sport experiences, and it's a privilege to collaborate with these amazing experts to establish something that will impact the sport of football for years to come," Chris Snyder, USA Football High Performance Committee chair and i9 Sports® Vice President of Operations, said. "Knowing the vast experience of this committee – from players and coaches to sports medicine experts and sport administrators – I'm excited about contributing to USA Football's athlete-centric mission that is focused on development for a tremendous team sport."

USA Football's Athlete & Coach Advisory Subcommittee will assist in the process and avenues of U.S. Flag National Team athlete evaluation and selection, with final roster decisions for officially recognized IFAF or International Olympic Committee (IOC) competition being made solely by USA Football staff and coaches. The U.S. Flag National teams compete globally against the world's best competition across the sport in premier events such as the biannual IFAF Flag World Championships and The World Games 2022, which marks the first time that flag football will be featured on a multi-sport, global stage.