Arrows remain in contention for state semifinals with walk-off win

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa Arrows are in position to advance to Saturday’s championship semifinals of the American Legion Senior Tournament in Pittsburg.

The Arrows and Pittsburg are 1-1 in pool play after Ottawa’s 6-5 nine-inning walk-off victory Thursday night.

The Kansas Senators are 2-0 after two days, while the Hays Eagles are 0-2. All four teams are still alive to advance to the semifinals.

The simplest way for Ottawa to advance is an Arrows win Friday over Hays coupled with a Senators win over Pittsburg in the final game of pool play.

An Ottawa loss to Hays coupled with a Pittsburg loss makes it a three-way tie at 1-2. An Ottawa win and and Pittsburg victory would make it a three-way tie between the Arrows, Senators and Pittsburg at 2-1.

Ottawa (16-21) plays Hays at around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The Arrows stayed in the hunt with the walk-off victory. Ryan Laurie earned a walk with the bases loaded to force in the winning run, it was his second walk-off RBI this season.

Lane Altic and Carson Hein combined for the victory. Altic tossed six innings and was pulled after reaching the 105-pitch limit.

Hein went the final three frames.

The win was the first victory at the state tournament since 2017 when the Arrows captured the state title.