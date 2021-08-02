Cyclone volleyball players improve skills during summer

Summer is a time for improving athletic skills. The Ottawa High School volleyball players have been in that mode.

The Cyclones are coming off their first state tournament berth in a decade. Ottawa finished third at the 4A State Tournament and return five seniors from that team.

“We have been working on continuing to build and evolve from last year,” OHS volleyball coach Laura Meyer said. “We are finding our team identity for the season. We have a lot of returners growing into new positions this year. They are stepping into new roles. Kind of defining those this summer and see what holes we have.”

The players lifted weights four days a week, attended team camps and played in a summer league.

Meyer said the summer is for building individual skills and use it as the team’s preseason.

“Once, we get our teams established [in the fall], we are able to focus on team aspects versus individual skill development,” Meyer said. “Our goal in the summer is individual skill development. We play in the summer league in June, so we get that team aspect as well.”

Seniors Kirsten Evans, Sofia Ficken, Emma Stottlemore, Ella Keebaugh and Molly McGrath along with sophomore Emery Keebaugh have experience playing together.

“We have five returning seniors that have experienced volleyball at the state level,” Meyer said. “That is something we have not always had. We knew coming into the summer we had a great group of returners. We have some younger players that are ready to step into those [varsity] roles.”

Meyer said past success gives the players confidence and hunger to achieve more.

“They hold their heads up high and confident,” Meyer said. “Despite how it feels on the court, whether things are going well or struggling a little, there is this confidence and encouragement. It is that mentality and that faith we got with last year’s success and what it feels like to compete at the highest level.”

The program is built on the three E’s — effort, energy and enthusiasm.

“We talk about the three E’s, the things you can control,” Meyer said. “This year’s group — no matter the situation — they have really brought that energy. That is something we have not always had.”

The program the past decade has grown in so many areas under Meyer.

“I try to set and hold them to high expectations,” she said. “We are at the point in our program where players hold one another accountable. It is taken awhile to get there. They are representing more than themselves, me, or our program. They are representing our community, our school.”

Meyer’s coaching philosophy is more than teaching different volleyball skills, but how the athletes present themselves in everyday life.

“We want to help our athletes be great kids, great people and contribute to our community,” she said. “It is a bigger picture thing. Sports is a great extension of life.”

Meyer’s passion is to use sports to bring all ages of girls together as was the scene in the youth camps this summer.

“Just to see kids band together where seniors in camp are helping third-graders,” Meyer said. “Building that community. It is fun to see the athletic program come together for these kids.”

Meyer is well aware of burnout and the mental aspects of being an athlete.

“Some of these girls are multi-sport athletes,” she said. “For me in the summer, volleyball is fun. I want them to love coming into the gym and enjoy the sport. It is finding that balance in the summer of we need to build, but also the mental part, the love of the game. It is huge part of our summer.”

Meyer sees such a positive vibe coming from the Cyclone athletes as they enter the 2020-21 school year.

“Our athletes are motivated and excited,” she said. “We have a great group of kids. We are super excited to see what we do. We have what we need to be successful, now it is just the execution of it.”