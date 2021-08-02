Crank hires former teammate for graduate assistant position

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa University head men's wrestling head coach Colby Crank added a former teammate to his staff.

Juan Rivera joins the Braves wrestling program as an graduate assistant coach.

"I am excited to add a former teammate and talented wrestler like Juan to our staff," Crank said. "He brings a ton of energy and enthusiasm for the sport and comes from one of the strongest wrestling states in the entire country out of New Jersey, where he finished in the top three in in their state tournament. He has been around high level wrestling his whole life, has had success in in his short stint in coaching to this point at the high school level, and feel he will have a positive impact on what we are continuing to build here.”

Rivera coached at the high school level the past two years. He as an assistant wrestling coach at Western Christian High School in Iowa this past year. Under his training, one of his wrestlers went on to win a state title in 2021. In 2019-20, he was an assistant coach at his high school alma mater, training the athletes in proper technique and helping mentally prepare them for life on and off the mat.

"It's a blessing to be given this opportunity to continue doing what I love, as well as being able to obtain a degree of higher education," Rivera said. "It took a lot of patience and perseverance to get here, but I can't wait to get to work with not only the wrestling team, but also everyone there at Ottawa University. I am excited about what the staff here is building and I hope that I can contribute in helping all of these athletes reach their goals."

Rivera graduated from Baker University in May 2019 with a degree in history and a minor in sociology. He plans to earn a Master of Education degree at Ottawa University.