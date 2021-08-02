Central Heights cancels athletic activities after student's positive test

By The Herald Staff

Central Heights has canceled all athletic activities this week because of a high school student testing positive for COVID-19, school officials said. The activities include weights, conditioning and open gym.

The district has been in contact with the Franklin County Health Department and all close encounters have been notified, school officials said.

Officials said parents need to monitor their children for virus symptoms and encourage them to follow all COVID-19 protocols.

Officials said parents need to contact the health department if children experience symptoms or have virus-related questions.