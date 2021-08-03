Ojeleye, Bucks agree on one-year free agent contract

The Herald Staff

Former Ottawa High School basketball star Semi Ojeleye has a new home in the NBA.

Ojeleye agreed to a one-year deal with the newly-crowned NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. He spent the past four seasons with the Boston Celtics where he appeared in 254 games and averaged 3.5 points. He scored a career-high 24 points this past season against Toronto.

In three of his four seasons with Boston, he played in three Eastern Conference Finals series, but the Celtics lost each time.

He was a 2017 second-round draft pick of the Celtics and became a free agent following this past season.

Ojeleye starred at Ottawa High School where he led the Cyclones to a state title in 2013. It was just the second state basketball championship in school history.

He won several major awards such as the Parade Magazine National Player of the Year and the 2013 Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year Award.

He was a two-time all-state selection en route to scoring a state and school record 2,763 career points. He led Ottawa to four state championship game appearances and a 94-10 record.

His senior year was dominating as he played in front of packed gyms across Kansas. He averaged 38.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He scored a career-best 58 points against Wray, Colorado.

After high school, he played for Duke for two years before transferring to SMU. He led the Mustangs to the AAC championship in 2016-17, his only season as a Mustang. Ojeleye averaged 18.9 points and 6.8 rebounds and was named the AAC Player of the Year.

Ojeleye then entered the 2017 NBA draft. He was one of 67 players invited to the NBA Draft Combine where he dazzled the NBA scouts.