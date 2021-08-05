Bubba Blevins, Trey Bones snare scholarships after building relationship with OU coach

Small town connections can be a blessing. One of the top reasons athletes select certain schools is those connections made between them and the coach.

For college coaches, building those relationships during the recruiting process is a huge thing.

Ottawa University golf coach Phil McClintock is attempting to find not only good golfers, but high character individuals, for his program.

McClintock did not have to look far for two recruits. Bubba Blevins and Trey Bones were state tournament qualifiers for Ottawa High School this past season. McClintock built connections with both golfers before recruiting them.

“You see these kids at the golf course all the time and you build great relationships,” McClintock said. “I have known Bubba since I got here seven years ago.

“Trey Bones’ mom is one of my middle schoolers’ teachers. They are our neighbors. They live a block away. These connections and being able to coach both of those kids are cool to me.”

McClintock said getting to know both of them on a personal level is important aspect of college recruiting.

“You know their character a little more coming in,” he said. “You know what you are getting with the local kids. The have some talent. Adding kids that were state qualifiers is a good thing for our program.”

This opportunity for Bones was something he didn’t consider. Bones had one season of high school golf.

“I had already applied at Johnson County Community College,” Bones said. “Those were my plans going into spring.”

Bones played baseball during his adolescent years.

“When I was younger, I played golf a lot then I stopped playing golf to do baseball,” he said. “I did traveling baseball. After my sophomore year of baseball, I decided to play golf. Golf is something you can do for the rest of your life.”

The pandemic canceled spring sports in his junior year, so he had to wait a whole another year to begin his golf career.

“It was my first time in golf tournaments…I loved it,” Bones said.

Blevins and Bones became good friends and playing partners.

“We played a little bit together when we were younger,” Bones said. “He has been doing this his whole life.”

Blevins committed to the Braves this spring and immediately began recruiting his friend to join him.

“We would go out every day and practice together,” Bones said. “He always talked about OU and how good the coaching is and the program. Every time I heard it, it sounded super nice. He was helpful for me going through this process.”

McClintock said Blevins has the tools to be a top-notch golfer at the collegiate level.

“Bubba went on a really good streak this year and won some tournaments,” he said. “He was shooting real low scores in those tournaments. He hits the ball really long. The difference from high school to college is the length. He is a college-ready golfer.”

McClintock said many young golfers such as Bones grow quickly with the right mindset.

“The difference in the high school game and college game, we actually play year round,” McClintock said. “We have our simulated room. Kids can golf all the time and get better in a hurry. [Bones] has a love for the game. He will have a chance to play golf and see what he can do.”

Bones said having people like McClintock and Blevins in his corner will make the transition to college much easier.

“[McClintock] believed in me,” Bones said. “I knew it was the place [for me]. [Blevins] is always giving me little tips to help my game. It will be super helpful to play together for the next four years.”