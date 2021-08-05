Jake Gaul brings experience, success to OU baseball coaching staff

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team, fresh off a record-setting season, has a new pitching coach.

Jake Gaul, who spent the past two seasons as an assistant baseball coach at NCAA Div. II Eastern New Mexico University, recently joined the Ottawa coaching staff.

"We are excited to add Jake to our coaching staff," Ottawa coach Gabe Grinder. "He brings a great recruiting background and an attention to detail that will allow our pitchers to develop more over time. He is a great relationship builder and will fit in well with the culture we have built at Ottawa. I look forward to having him here and helping us continue our success from the previous two years."

Gaul organized all developmental aspects for the pitching staff, arranged travel, assisted with the recruitment and signing of student-athletes, managed the baseball facilities, worked with the student athletes in managing their class schedules and assisted with practice/game management of players in staff for Eastern New Mexico.

"I am excited to start this new chapter of my journey and become a part of Braves Nation," Gaul said. "Coach Grinder and staff were awesome during the whole process, and I love what they have built here at Ottawa. I'm looking forward to getting to work with this staff and players and continue to build on the success Braves baseball has achieved the last couple of years."

Gaul is no stranger to Kansas. He was an assistant coach for Allen County Community College in 2018. Gaul was an assistant coach for Sterling in 2017 when the Warriors went 37-18.

The Warrior staff produced a 5.64 ERA in his first year of being a collegiate coach, which ranked third in the KCAC, and featured the KCAC Freshman Pitcher of the Year and the nation's third-highest save producer for the season.

Gaul gained experience coaching for the Kansas Cannons as head coach during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, and as an assistant coach in 2021.

Gaul played three years at Newman University and finished his playing career at Henderson State University. He graduated from Newman with a bachelor of arts in biology with a minor in sports medicine. Gaul earned his master's in sports administration from Henderson.