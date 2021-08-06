OU football team returns experienced players all across the board

Jason Brown (jbrown@leavenworthtimes.com)

The Ottawa University football team fortunes could fall on how the experienced returning players mesh with the new coaches.

Ottawa University football coach Kent Kessenger detailed changes to the Braves’ coaching staff and the higher-than-expected number of impact players that decided to return this season during the annual KCAC Media Day.

The Braves had 11 of 18 seniors return when they could have departed due to NAIA not counting last season toward their eligibility.

“The thing that struck me was that we had so many seniors that wanted to come back,” Kessinger said, “because they felt they left some things out on the field that we can accomplish.”

Ottawa was able to complete a full 10-game schedule this past pandemic season finishing 5-5 overall and 2-5 the KCAC – due to wins against Saint Mary and McPherson not counting toward conference records.

The season was literally a tale of two halves as the Braves completed their first six games during the fall to the tune of a 4-2 record. They came back in the spring and won their first matchup against Sterling before dropping their final three games.

There were concerns that extending the 2020 season to spring 2021 would have negative effects on athletes since their off-seasons were greatly shortened, but Kessinger said the Braves were able to avoid any injury issues and had a productive spring season.

“I think our guys took great advantage of the spring,” he said. “Normally we only get 15 spring practices, so with games and practices, we were able to get close to 50. So the amount of evaluating we were able to do as coaches and development we had was outstanding.”

Ottawa was selected fifth by the coaches and media in the KCAC preseason polls behind the four ranked teams — Bethel, Avila, Kansas Wesleyan and Southwestern.

The defense should be a strength for the Braves this season as they return their leading three tacklers in defensive lineman Jacob Garcia (75 total tackles) as well as linebackers Colby Johnson (124 total tackles) and Westin Davis (72 total tackles). The trio was also responsible for nine sacks and 34 tackles for loss.

Defensive backs Jaylin King and Devin Johnston are also back and each racked up over 40 tackles last season and grabbed three interceptions.

Those five and more will be at the disposal of first-year defensive coordinator Nick Davis. The Monmouth alum returns to the Braves after spending the 2010 and 2011 seasons as a graduate assistant. Davis spent the previous 10 years as the defensive coordinator and assistant coach at Rose-Hulman and consistently fielded one of the top defenses in NCAA Div. III.

Davis isn’t the only new face on the Braves’ coaching staff as another familiar face was welcomed back with Wes Coomes being named special teams coordinator. Coomes played for the Braves from 2012 to 2013 and has spent the previous five seasons as a defensive and recruiting coordinator for Concordia University.

Kessinger said the Braves will have a new full-time starter at quarterback, which will line up behind an offensive line that returns all of its starters.

Dakota Lynde, Eugene Sainterling and Caleb Kessinger all saw varying amounts of action in the fall and spring portions of the season.

Ottawa returns its top offensive weapons in wide receivers Jermaine Zeigler and Dylan Foos, as well as, running back Derrick Curtis. Foos and Zeigler combined for nearly 70 receptions and each amassed over 450 yards. Curtis was the Braves’ leading rusher with 858 yards in just six games and was third in the nation in rushing yards. He averaged nearly seven yards a carry and found the end zone nine times.

“I think it's going to be one of the deepest positions that we've had,” Kessinger said of the wide receiver group, “both in numbers and in talent. Maybe the best talent that I've had in 18 years here in our receiving corp.”

Ottawa opens its season with a non-conference road matchup against Oklahoma Panhandle State at 2 p.m. Aug. 28. The Braves will start their KCAC schedule Sept. 4 when they face No. 24 Southwestern College at 6 p.m. in Winfield, Kansas.