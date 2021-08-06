George Neef returns to guide the OU powerlifting program

By The Herald Staff

A familiar face is back at Ottawa University leading the powerlifting program.

George Neef returns to Ottawa after a short three-month stint starting the powerlifting program at East Central University. He was a graduate assistant with the Ottawa powerlifting and athletic performance programs from 2019 to 2021.

]“Coach Neef’s familiarity with OU, our program, coach [Dillion] Adams and our student athletes will help immensely as we bring a dedicated head coach to our competitive powerlifters,” OU Director of Athletics Arabie Conner said. “We expect the program will not only grow exponentially in numbers, but with the new facility coming online in the spring, we’re anxious to see where our program can go.”

In Neef’s two years as a graduate assistant, he coached 18 USA Powerlifting Collegiate National qualifiers and had one athlete, Bryana Houser, finish fifth in the 84+ weight class.

“It’s great to have George back in Ottawa,” Adams said. “In his two years with our program, he showed everything needed to be a proven leader for the powerlifting team. The future of Braves Powerlifting will be bright under the leadership of George. He will help bring our performance program to another level as well with his knowledge and enthusiasm! I know every Brave on campus will get better just from having him around. “

Neef will have the new Braves Athletic Performance Center to help build the OU powerlifting program. The 9,100-square-foot BAPC is under construction in the heart of campus, and is slated for completion in January 2022. The state-of-the-art athletic performance facility is for all student athletes, and will be equipped with 30 lifting racks, free weights, cardio equipment, cable machines, indoor turf, and a dedicated area with specialized equipment for the OU powerlifting teams.

“It’s an honor and a thrill to be coming back to Ottawa University,” Neef said. “I’m looking forward to taking the powerlifting program to a level of success I know they can achieve.”

Neef was a four-year letterman on the football field for Hardin-Simmons. He graduated from HSU in May of 2019 with a bachelor of science in health science. Neef earned his master’s degree in education from Ottawa University.