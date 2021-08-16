Chris Hanson joins OU tennis team after successful prep career
The Herald Staff
Former Ottawa High School tennis standout Chris Hanson will play collegiately for Ottawa University.
Hanson was an all-around athlete for the Cyclones. He lettered in tennis, soccer, bowling and track for the Cyclones. He was a four-year letterman for the soccer team and earned honorable mention all-league honors as a senior.
Hanson qualified for the Kansas 4A State Tennis Tournament in doubles his senior season.
Hanson plans to major in communications.