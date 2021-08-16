OU women's volleyball team gains national stature with preseason ranking

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women’s volleyball program keeps growing on the national landscape.

The Lady Braves were ranked No. 18 in the NAIA preseason poll, the highest preseason ranking in program history.

Ottawa is coming off a 31-9 mark and its eighth national tournament appearance and fourth straight national site appearance.

The Lady Braves are set for another possible national tourney run with several returners and a top recruiting class.

Highlighing the returners is senior hitter Ayana Tharps, a two-time NAIA All-American. She missed the NAIA tourney in the spring with an ankle injury.

In three years, Tharps accumulated 1,283 kills, 46 assists, eight service aces, 354 digs, and 283 blocks (55 BS/228 BA). She finished with a team-high 399 kills in the 2020-21 season.

Other key returners are Emily Jackson, Megan Wall, Ryleigh Burdick and Ava Taton.

Jackson, senior libero, spearheaded the Ottawa defense. She had 540 digs, seven kills, 104 assists, and 36 service aces. Jackson finished the year ranked 17th in the NAIA in total digs, (540) and 45th in total service aces (36).

Burdick, a senior outside hitter, was named first team All-KCAC for the second straight season. She finished with 291 kills, a .226 attacking percentage, seven assists, 201 digs, and 41 blocks.

Taton, junior, was another key cog for Ottawa. She had 352 digs, 14 assists, 57 service aces, and 10 kills. She finished the year ranked second in the NAIA in total service aces (57).

Ottawa opens the season Friday in the KCAC Fling in Hutchison. Ottawa plays John Brown University and Texas Wesleyan University on Friday. Ottawa plays Dakota Westeyan on Saturday.