OU women's volleyball players selected to KCAC preseason team

The Herald Staff

Three Ottawa University women’s volleyball players were selected to the 2021 KCAC preseason women's volleyball team. Ottawa hitters Ayona Tharps, Ryleigh Burdick and Katelyn Elstun were named to the team.

The Lady Braves topped the preseason KCAC coaches poll, garnering 12 of the 13 first-place votes. Ottawa is the defending regular season and tournament champions

Tharps, a senior outside/right side hitter, was named to the preseason team for the third straight year. In 2020-21, she was named NAIA All-American for the second time straight season with her third team selection. Tharps was also a first team AVCA West Central Region and earned first team All-KCAC.

She was named KCAC Attacker of the Week twice. Tharps had a career-high 10 digs against Central Methodist University and a season-best seven solo blocks against Dordt University. She played in 37 matches, she had 399 kills, a .256 attacking percentage, six assists, 101 digs, and 106 blocks. She was ranked 11th in the NAIA in total kills (399) and 18th in total blocks (106).

Burdick, a senior outside hitter, was selected to the preseason team for the second straight season. In 2020-21, Burdick was named first team All-KCAC for the second straight season. She played in 38 matches, had 291 kills, a .226 attacking percentage, seven assists, 201 digs, and 41 blocks. Burdick had a season-high 13 kills against the University of Saint Mary and a career-high 15 digs versus Park University. She had three double-doubles for the season.

Elstun, a sophomore outside hitter, was named to the preseason team for the first time in her career. In 2020-21, Elstun was named first team All-KCAC in her first season as a Lady Brave.

She played in 39 matches, finishing the season with 315 kills, a .219 attacking percentage, 13 assists, 268 digs, and 41 blocks. Elstun had a career-high 16 kills versus Central Methodist, 13 digs twice in 2020 with the last being against Tabor College, and three blocks against Sterling College. She finished the year with six double-doubles and was ranked 41st in the NAIA in total kills (315).