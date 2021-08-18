Trio of seniors to help build foundation for OHS football program

The Ottawa High School football rebuilding process will take time under first-year coach Walt Alexander.

The new coach is not a stranger to rebuilding programs. One big building block is the foundation, which will be cemented by this year’s seniors.

Three of the top returning seniors and players to watch this season are quarterback Noah McCullough, free safety/receiver Tiernan Reed-Cox and receiver/defensive back Bret Hart.

Noah McCullough, Sr., QB

McCullough will be the triggerman of the new up-tempo style offense instituted by Alexander.

“His No. 1 strength is his athleticism,” Alexander said. “He is a very good athlete. No. 2, he is very intelligent. He has that calm demeanor. He does not get too excited or too down. He is pretty much consistent and that is what you want with your quarterback.”

McCullough is the returning starter for the Cyclones.

“What Noah can do, he does extremely well,” Alexander said. “We coach to his strengths. He is throwing the ball much better this year. He is an athlete so you have to use him in the run game too.”

Tiernan Reed-Cox, Sr., FS/WR

Reed-Cox will be a key cog for the Cyclones in every facet of the game.

“He is such a great kid and works so hard,” Alexander said. “He has great leadership ability. He is one of the best leaders on the team. He is physical, plays hard, plays fast. He will end up playing on both sides of the ball because everybody trusts him and he is a smart kid.”

Reed-Cox will play running back and slot receiver on offense. Defense is where he shined a year ago, leading the Cyclones with 41 tackles. He also had an interception and two fumble recoveries. He was a member of The Ottawa Herald all-area team.

“Being back there at free safety, he can recognize formations and make sure kids are aligned right,” Alexander said. “He will run the ally well in the run game. He is smart enough to stay back when he needs to.”

Bret Hart, Sr., WR/DB

Alexander said Hart is one of Ottawa’s best kept secrets. The coach expects Hart’s game to grow quickly.

“Over the summer, he has become one of our better players,” Alexander said. “He is one of the most underrated players on our team. He is a really, really good wide receiver. He has fairly good speed. He is nice and tall and has good hands. He is smart. He does everything right. Defensively, he plays corner. He matches up well with people with his height and leaping ability. His attitude is tremendous. Brett is going to be really good.”