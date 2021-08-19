Ottawa High School fall sports schedules
OTTAWA HIGH SCHOOL
Football
Sept. 3 PIPER
Sept. 10 at Baldwin
Sept. 17 Spring Hill (Homecoming)
Sept. 24 at Paola
Oct. 1 BONNER SPRINGS (Wall of Honor)
Oct. 8 at Eudora
Oct. 15 LOUISBURG (Senior Night )
Oct. 22 at Tonganoxie
Oct. 29 Playoff
Cross Country
Sept. 2 at Louisburg
Sept. 16 at De Soto
Sept. 25 OHS Invitational
Oct. 2 at Baldwin
Oct. 7 at Louisburg
Oct. 14 League
Oct. 23 Regional
Oct. 30 State
Girls Golf
Aug. 30 OHS Invitational
Sept. 9 at Wamego
Sept. 14 WF at Lamont Hills
Sept. 22 at Paola
Sept. 27 Woodland Hills
Oct. 4 at Anderson County
Oct. 5 at Piper
Oct. 11 Regional
Oct. 18 State
Boys Soccer
Aug. 30 HAYDEN
Sept. 2 at Spring Hill
Sept. 7 CIRCLE
Sept. 13 at Fort Scott
Sept. 16 BONNER SPRINGS
Sept. 21 at Baldwin
Sept. 23 LOUISBURG
Sept. 28 PIPER
Sept. 30 LIBERTY HOMESCHOOL ALLIANCE
Oct. 5 at Bonner Springs
Oct. 7 TONGANOXIE
Oct. 12 BISHOP SEABURY
Oct. 14 at Eudora Eudora
Oct. 18 HIGHLAND PARK
Oct. 19 ATCHISON
Oct. 21 at Paola
Oct. 26 Regional
Girls Tennis
Sept. 2 at Emporia
Sept. 15 at Baldwin
Sept. 16 PAOLA
Sept. 25 at Spring Hill
Sept. 27 at Paola
Sept. 28 at Hayden
Sept. 30 at Bonner Springs
Oct. 2 at Shawnee Heights
Oct. 9 Regional
Oct. 15 State
Volleyball
Aug. 31 at Spring Hill
Sept. 3 OHS Triangular
Sept. 7 OHS Triangular
Sept. 9 OHS Triangular
Sept. 14 BONNER SPRINGS
Sept. 16 at Hayden Triangular
Sept. 18 Rossville Inv.
Sept. 21 LOUISBURG
Sept. 23 OHS Triangular
Sept. 25 at Tonganoxie Inv.
Sept. 30 at Emporia
Oct. 2 OHS Inv.
Oct. 4 at Baldwin
Oct. 5 at Tonganoxie
Oct. 7 OHS Triangular
Oct. 12 at Eudora
Oct. 14 PIPER
Oct. 19 PAOLA
Oct. 23 Regional
Oct. 30 State