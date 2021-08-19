Ottawa High School fall sports schedules

OTTAWA HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Sept. 3 PIPER

Sept. 10 at Baldwin

Sept. 17 Spring Hill (Homecoming)

Sept. 24 at Paola

Oct. 1 BONNER SPRINGS (Wall of Honor)

Oct. 8 at Eudora

Oct. 15 LOUISBURG (Senior Night )

Oct. 22 at Tonganoxie

Oct. 29 Playoff

Cross Country

Sept. 2 at Louisburg

Sept. 16 at De Soto

Sept. 25 OHS Invitational

Oct. 2 at Baldwin

Oct. 7 at Louisburg

Oct. 14 League

Oct. 23 Regional

Oct. 30 State

Girls Golf

Aug. 30 OHS Invitational

Sept. 9 at Wamego

Sept. 14 WF at Lamont Hills

Sept. 22 at Paola

Sept. 27 Woodland Hills

Oct. 4 at Anderson County

Oct. 5 at Piper

Oct. 11 Regional

Oct. 18 State

The Ottawa High School boys soccer team opens the 2021 season Aug. 30 at home against Hayden.

Boys Soccer

Aug. 30 HAYDEN

Sept. 2 at Spring Hill

Sept. 7 CIRCLE

Sept. 13 at Fort Scott

Sept. 16 BONNER SPRINGS

Sept. 21 at Baldwin

Sept. 23 LOUISBURG

Sept. 28 PIPER

Sept. 30 LIBERTY HOMESCHOOL ALLIANCE

Oct. 5 at Bonner Springs

Oct. 7 TONGANOXIE

Oct. 12 BISHOP SEABURY

Oct. 14 at Eudora Eudora

Oct. 18 HIGHLAND PARK

Oct. 19 ATCHISON

Oct. 21 at Paola

Oct. 26 Regional

Girls Tennis

Sept. 2 at Emporia

Sept. 15 at Baldwin

Sept. 16 PAOLA

Sept. 25 at Spring Hill

Sept. 27 at Paola

Sept. 28 at Hayden

Sept. 30 at Bonner Springs

Oct. 2 at Shawnee Heights

Oct. 9 Regional

Oct. 15 State

Volleyball

Aug. 31 at Spring Hill

Sept. 3 OHS Triangular

Sept. 7 OHS Triangular

Sept. 9 OHS Triangular

Sept. 14 BONNER SPRINGS

Sept. 16 at Hayden Triangular

Sept. 18 Rossville Inv.

Sept. 21 LOUISBURG

Sept. 23 OHS Triangular

Sept. 25 at Tonganoxie Inv.

Sept. 30 at Emporia

Oct. 2 OHS Inv.

Oct. 4 at Baldwin

Oct. 5 at Tonganoxie

Oct. 7 OHS Triangular

Oct. 12 at Eudora

Oct. 14 PIPER

Oct. 19 PAOLA

Oct. 23 Regional

Oct. 30 State