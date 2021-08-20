Playmakers highlight area football players to watch in 2021

There will be some exciting area high school football players to keep track of in the 2020 season.

Three of the top players to watch are Central Heights senior Tony Detwiler, Wellsville junior Nash Money and West Franklin senior Colton Hoyt.

Tony Detwiler, Sr., QB/DB

Detwiler is an explosive threat in all three facets of the game. He returns for his senior season coming off two all-state seasons. Last year, he combined for more than 2,000 all-purpose yards and was a stalwart on defense.

“Tony is a great student, great athlete and a great leader,” Central Heights coach Bob Risch said. “He has been a team captain since his sophomore year. Every year, he finds more opportunities to be vocal and to model the work ethic that we demand on the field.”

Detwiler rushed for nearly 1,100 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per carry, passed for 833 yards and returned kicks and punts for 220 more. He rushed for eight touchdowns and had 12 touchdown passes. On defense, he had 56 tackles, three tackles for loss and returned his one interception for 65 yards.

“His talents on the field are obvious, but he would be the first to tell you that he could not do any of it without his teammates,” Risch said. “He has a few colleges looking at him to play at the next level.”

Nash Money, Jr. RB/S

Money is a double-edged sword for opposing defenses. He has the strength to run inside the tackles and speed to get outside.

Money is a three-year starter for the Eagles and will be one of the top backs in 3A this season after earning honorable all-state honors as a sophomore.

Last season, he rushed for 778 yards and scored nine touchdowns.

During the offseason Money became stronger and faster with his work in the weight room.

Wellsvillle coach Mike Berg said Money lives in the weight room. He squats 425 pounds and bench and hang cleans 300.

“We are expecting big things from him this year,” Berg said.

Colton Hoyt, Sr., OL/DL

Hoyt will shoulder a big load for West Franklin. He is a three-year starter on the offensive and defensive lines and is one of two seniors on the team.

“He has the most returning experience than anybody on our team,” West Franklin coach Nate Teichgraeber said.

The coach said the first thing you notice about the senior is his 6-foot-3 and 300-pound frame.

“He is a grown man,” Teichgraeber said. “He has the strength to go along with that. He is a great player. He leads by example on the field. Our guys respond to him. He makes the most of those tools.”

The coach said Hoyt will literally be the anchor of both lines at center and nose guard.

“He will be in the middle of our offensive line and middle of our defense,” Teichgraeber said. “Everything builds out from that center spot on the offensive line. Our nose guard, everything is built from that. He’s a true anchor.”

Teichgraeber said Hoyt brings a wealth of talent to the field.

“He can move guys,” he said. “One of the hardest things to do on the offensive line is to run block. It is a skill. He does a phenomenal job of that. He brings good strength.

“The way we play defense, we don’t ask him to have 15 sacks. We want him to occupy blockers and ultimately command a double team.”