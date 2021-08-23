Central Heights, Wellsville, West Franklin fall schedules
CENTRAL HEIGHTS
Football
Sept. 3 at West Franklin
Sept. 10 OLPE
Sept. 17 at Northern Heights
Sept. 24 NE ARMA
Oct. 1 HORTON
Oct. 8 at Lyndon
Oct. 15 UNIONTOWN
Oct. 22 at Pleasanton
Oct. 28 Bracket Game
Cross Country
Sept. 2 at Burlington
Sept. 9 at Lyndon
Sept. 16 at Wellsville
Sept. 23 at Prairie View
Sept. 30 CENTRAL HEIGHTS
Oct. 7 at Pleasanton
Oct. 14 League Meet at Northern Heights
Oct 23 Regional
Oct. 30 State
Volleyball
Aug. 31 NORTHERN HEIGHTS
Sept. 2 at Osawatomie w/Prairie View
Sept. 7 LYNDON
Sept. 11 at Lyndon Tourney
Sept. 14 at Osage City
Sept. 18 at Humboldt Tourney
Sept. 21 at Chase County
Sept. 28 at West Franklin
Oct. 5 MISSION VALLEY
Oct. 9 at Uniontown Tourney
Oct. 12 at Council Grove
Oct. 16 League Tourney at Chase County
Oct. 23 Sub-state
Oct. 29-30 State
WELLSVILLE
Football
Sept. 3 at Burlington
Sept. 10 ANDERSON COUNTY
Sept. 17 at Iola
Sept. 24 JAYHAWK-LINN (HC)
Oct. 1 EUREKA
Oct. 8 at Osage City
Oct. 15 HUMBOLDT (Sr. Night)
Oct. 22 at West Franklin
Oct. 29 Bracket
Volleyball
Aug. 28 Prairie View Inv.
Sept. 9 at Olathe Heritage
Sept. 11 Baldwin Tourney
Sept. 14 at Burlington
Sept. 16 at West Franklin
Sept. 21 at Santa Fe Trail
Sept. 28 SFT, OSAWATOMIE
Oct. 2 WELLVILLE TOURNEY
Oct. 5 at SFT
Oct. 12 at Prairie View
Oct. 16 AC Tourney
Oct. 19 at Osawatomie
Oct 23 Sub-state
Oct. 29-30 State
Cross Country
Sept. 2 Anderson County
Sept. 11 Wamego
Sept. 16 WELLSVILLE
Sept. 25 Rim Rock Inv.
Sept. 30 Central Heights
Oct. 7 Osage City
Oct. 14 League at Iola
Oct. 23 Regionals
Oct. 23 State
Girls Golf
Aug. 25 Jeff West
Aug. 30 Ottawa
Sept. 7 West Franklin
Sept. 14 Santa Fe Trail
Sept. 16 Osage City
Sept. 22 Spring Hill
Sept. 27 Jeff West
Oct. 4 Anderson County
WEST FRANKLIN
Football
Sept. 3 CENTRAL HEIGHTS
Sept. 10 at Mission Valley
Sept. 17 COUNCIL GROVE (HC)
Sept. 24 at Osage City
Oct. 1 HUMBOLDT
Oct. 8 at Eureka
Oct. 15 at Jayhawk-Linn
Oct. 22 WELLSVILLE (Sr. Night)
Oct. 28 Bracket
Volleyball
Aug. 31 MISSION VALLEY
Sept. 2 at Ottawa
Sept. 7 at Council Grove
Sept. 14 at Northern Heights
Sept. 16 WELLSVILLE, EUDORA
Sept. 20 OLPE
Sept. 21 at Lyndon
Sept. 25 WF TOURNEY
Sept. 28 CENTRAL HEIGHTS
Oct. 2 Wellsville Tourney
Oct. 5 at Chase County
Oct. 12 OSAGE CITY
Oct. 16 LEAGUE
Oct. 18 BALDWIN (Sr. Night)
Oct. 23 Sub-state
Oct. 29-30 State
Cross Country
Sept. 4 Silver Lake
Sept. 11 Wamego
Sept. 16 Wellsville
Sept. 23 WF INV. (Camp Chippewa)
Sept. 25 Rim Rock
Sept. 30 Central Heights
Oct. 7 Osage City
Oct. 14 League (at NH)
Oct. 23 Regional
Oct. 30 State
Girls Golf
Sept. 1 Jeff West
Sept. 7 WF INV. (At Lamont)
Sept 14 Santa Fe Trail (at Lamont)
Sept. 16 Osage City
Sept. 23 Council Grove
Oct. 4 Silver Lake (Lake Shawnee)
Oct. 11 Regional
Oct. 18-19 State