Central Heights, Wellsville, West Franklin fall schedules

The Ottawa Herald

CENTRAL HEIGHTS

Football

Sept. 3 at West Franklin

Sept. 10 OLPE

Sept. 17 at Northern Heights

Sept. 24 NE ARMA

Oct. 1 HORTON

Oct. 8 at Lyndon

Oct. 15 UNIONTOWN

Oct. 22 at Pleasanton

Oct. 28 Bracket Game

Central Heights senior Taryn Compton will eyeing a second state cross country medal this season after placing 18th last year in the state race.

Cross Country

Sept. 2 at Burlington

Sept. 9 at Lyndon

Sept. 16 at Wellsville

Sept. 23 at Prairie View

Sept. 30 CENTRAL HEIGHTS

Oct. 7 at Pleasanton

Oct. 14 League Meet at Northern Heights

Oct 23 Regional

Oct. 30 State

Volleyball

Aug. 31 NORTHERN HEIGHTS

Sept. 2 at Osawatomie w/Prairie View

Sept. 7 LYNDON

Sept. 11 at Lyndon Tourney

Sept. 14 at Osage City

Sept. 18 at Humboldt Tourney

Sept. 21 at Chase County

Sept. 28 at West Franklin

Oct. 5 MISSION VALLEY

Oct. 9 at Uniontown Tourney

Oct. 12 at Council Grove

Oct. 16 League Tourney at Chase County

Oct. 23 Sub-state

Oct. 29-30 State

WELLSVILLE

Football

Sept. 3 at Burlington

Sept. 10 ANDERSON COUNTY

Sept. 17 at Iola

Sept. 24 JAYHAWK-LINN (HC)

Oct. 1     EUREKA

Oct. 8 at Osage City

Oct. 15 HUMBOLDT (Sr. Night)

Oct. 22 at West Franklin

Oct. 29 Bracket

Volleyball

Aug. 28 Prairie View Inv.

Sept. 9 at Olathe Heritage

Sept. 11 Baldwin Tourney

Sept. 14 at Burlington

Sept. 16 at West Franklin

Sept. 21 at Santa Fe Trail

Sept. 28 SFT, OSAWATOMIE

Oct. 2 WELLVILLE TOURNEY

Oct. 5 at SFT

Oct. 12 at Prairie View

Oct. 16 AC Tourney

Oct. 19 at Osawatomie

Oct 23 Sub-state

Oct. 29-30 State

Cross Country

Sept. 2 Anderson County

Sept. 11 Wamego

Sept. 16 WELLSVILLE

Sept. 25 Rim Rock Inv.

Sept. 30 Central Heights

Oct. 7 Osage City

Oct. 14 League at Iola

Oct. 23 Regionals

Oct. 23 State

Girls Golf

Aug. 25 Jeff West

Aug. 30 Ottawa

Sept. 7 West Franklin

Sept. 14 Santa Fe Trail

Sept. 16 Osage City

Sept. 22 Spring Hill

Sept. 27 Jeff West

Oct. 4 Anderson County

WEST FRANKLIN

Football

Sept. 3 CENTRAL HEIGHTS

Sept. 10 at Mission Valley

Sept. 17 COUNCIL GROVE (HC)

Sept. 24 at Osage City

Oct. 1 HUMBOLDT

Oct. 8 at Eureka

Oct. 15 at Jayhawk-Linn

Oct. 22 WELLSVILLE (Sr. Night)

Oct. 28 Bracket

Volleyball

Aug. 31 MISSION VALLEY

Sept. 2 at Ottawa

Sept. 7 at Council Grove

Sept. 14 at Northern Heights

Sept. 16 WELLSVILLE, EUDORA

Sept. 20 OLPE

Sept. 21 at Lyndon

Sept. 25 WF TOURNEY

Sept. 28 CENTRAL HEIGHTS

Oct. 2 Wellsville Tourney

Oct. 5 at Chase County

Oct. 12 OSAGE CITY

Oct. 16 LEAGUE

Oct. 18 BALDWIN (Sr. Night)

Oct. 23 Sub-state

Oct. 29-30 State

Cross Country

Sept. 4 Silver Lake

Sept. 11 Wamego

Sept. 16 Wellsville

Sept. 23 WF INV. (Camp Chippewa)

Sept. 25 Rim Rock

Sept. 30 Central Heights

Oct. 7 Osage City

Oct. 14 League (at NH)

Oct. 23 Regional

Oct. 30 State

Girls Golf

Sept. 1 Jeff West

Sept. 7 WF INV. (At Lamont)

Sept 14 Santa Fe Trail (at Lamont)

Sept. 16 Osage City

Sept. 23 Council Grove

Oct. 4 Silver Lake (Lake Shawnee)

Oct. 11 Regional

Oct. 18-19 State