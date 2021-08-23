Ottawa football coaching staff plans to stay 'vanilla' during Jamboree

The Ottawa High School football coaching staff will be very careful to not give out any secrets or put their athletes in harms way during Friday’s Jamboree in Louisburg.

Ottawa’s first-year coach Walt Alexander said early-season opponents will seek any kind of information they can use to prepare for the Cyclones.

“Those scrimmages are filmed and they will be passed around,” Alexander said.

Alexander, who begins his 33rd year in coaching, is instituting a new up-tempo offense and a more aggressive defensive style.

“We are going to be extremely vanilla and extremely simple,” Alexander said. “We might not run any plays we will during the season. We are going to stay in one formation and huddle every time. We are going to be nice and slow. We will get maybe 10 plays in.”

Alexander said Piper would love to find out the Cyclones personnel and how they line-up.

“We are not going to give them a scouting report,” he said. “People are going to find out what you do. People know what I have done in years past. They don’t know your personnel, who is playing where. That is the biggest factor is personnel.

“Advantage of the first week is teams not knowing who is playing where.”

This is the first year in Kansas that Jamborees — scrimmages with schooll — are part of the preseason landscape. Fort Scott and Louisburg will the teams Ottawa scrimmages in the event.

Alexander is not a big fan of the Jamborees. He does not want to put his athletes in harm’s way a week before the season opener.

“I am not looking forward to it at all,” he said. “I don’t like to put our kids in a situation where we are playing live football against another opponent and you don’t have control of the situation a week before your first game. I don’t like doing anything [like that] a week before the first game. I want to be healthy going into week one.”

Alexander said the players and coaches get more from scrimmaging themselves like the one the Cyclones had on Saturday.

“Being at Topeka High, we scrimmaged so hard against each other, we did not need a Jamboree,” Alexander said.

The coach said the Jamboree may be good for the freshmen and junior varsity players that did not participate this summer in the team camps.

“We have done so many team camps this summer, it will be similar to those camps,” Alexander said. “The [big] difference is we won’t be doing anything offensively that we will be doing during the season. I am glad our freshman and JV that did not get a chance to do that much this summer can go out and scrimmage a little bit. That will help them. I hope we don’t have to go at all with our varsity.”

The new coach likes how the players have acclimated themselves to his coaching style this summer.

“The whole team has bought in what we are doing,” he said. “They are disciplined and working hard. They want to do well. We may not see it in wins and losses right away. The improvement will be 100 percent improvement just on competitiveness and how we do things. It will lead to victories down the road. We are not worried about wins and losses. Our kids will play hard.”