Ottawa trio looks to lead boys soccer team to another level

The Ottawa High School boys soccer team is counting on three seniors to take the squad to the next level.

Senior forwards Reese Fogle and Hal Summers headline the offense, while senior defender Kade Carlson returns to guide the defense.

Kade Carlson

Carlson is a returning starter at central defense and received all-league honorable mention last year.

“He brings great experience and fantastic ability at defending,” Ottawa coach Roland Jaworski said. “Along with a ferocious work ethic, he also has technical and tactical ability needed for our program to compete at the highest level.”

Reese Fogle

Fogle will be a busy athlete this fall playing for the Cyclone soccer and football teams. He earned second team all-league last year in soccer.

“He brings strong athletic ability, speed, and power to our game,” Jaworski said. “Reese’s knowledge of the game allows him to play almost anywhere with his strength in an attacking forward position.”

On the football field, he will man a receiver spot on offense and linebacker on defense. On special teams, he will be the place-kicker and punter.

Hal Summers

Summers put in the time in the off-season to become a top-flight player and leader.

“Hal is proof that working hard in the off-season really pays off,” Jaworski said. “His determination and leadership in the summer has really made him an important part of our program and know he will give his all and excel in mid-field.”