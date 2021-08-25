Seniors take on added roles this season for the OHS volleyball team

The Ottawa High School volleyball team broke a state appearance drought in 2020 and is looking for more of the same in 2021.

The reason for the optimism about making another state tournament run is the Cyclones return five seniors from last year. All played significant roles on the 2020 team.

Kirsten Evans, setter

She is the quarterback and on-court leader for the Cyclones. Evans has all the tools to control the match.

“She loves to compete,” Ottawa coach Laura Meyer said. “She competes at the highest level. She has a great volleyball IQ. She understands the situations. She is the quarterback of the court. I trust her to make a play when we need her to.”

She is one of the top returning players in the state after an all-state junior season. Evans finished with 1,020 assists (9.5 assists/set), 316 digs, 100 aces and 44 blocks as a junior. Evans was a 4A State Tournament team member, an all-state, Eastern Kansas Sports 4A and all-league selection.

Emma Stottlemire, libero

Stottlemire is a force on the back line for the Cyclones. She makes big defensive play after defensive play, something that does not go unnoticed by Meyer.

“She is our steady defender,” Meyer said. “She is the captain of our defense. Every year, she has challenged herself to get better and better. She is at that point where we depend on her. She has earned that. Her consistency is something we would like to see spread through our defense and serve-receive.”

She had a team-best 449 digs last season. She had 718 serve-receive chances with just 54 errors. She earned 4A Eastern Kansas Sports and all-league honors.

“She keeps our team in games and allows our hitters to be able to transition into attack,” Meyer said. “She is what gets our offense going.”

Sofia Ficken, hitter

Ficken is a player that can fill many roles on the court. One that she excels at is as a the front row blocker.

“She does a great job on the front row blocking,” Meyer said. “She runs an awesome slide around our setter. She is very versatile. She can play about any position. She is willing to do what the team needs. She is coachable.”

Ella Keebaugh, hitter

Meyer expects to see more offense from Keebaugh this year. She brings a wealth of experience and talent to the front line.

“She is a huge force at the net,” Meyer said. “She is strong and powerful. She has that intensity to her that she brings to the team. She comes in ready to go.”

Molly McGrath, hitter

McGrath gives Ottawa depth all across the court. Last season, her role was to fill a defensive spot along the back line. Meyer expects she could be used on the front row this season.

“She is one of the most hard-working coachable kids,” Meyer said. “Her purpose is to keep getting better. She is selfless in what she does for the team. She is does a good job with the underclassmen. She keeps the underclassmen engaged.”