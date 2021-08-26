OU football team to rely on experienced players early in season

The Ottawa University football team has the right players to withstand an early start to the season.

The Braves return 44 letterman including 11 starters on offense, nine on defense, and four on special teams from last season’s 5-5 team.

Ottawa coach Kent Kessinger, who begins his 18th season, said it is nice to have experienced players heading into the season, which opens 2 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma Panhandle State.

“We have a good group of guys that have been in the program before,” Kessinger said. “They like the games for sure. They are ready to play a game where it counts on the scoreboard.”

Kessinger said some places on the team, players are new to the program.

“We have the extremes,” he said. “In other areas, we are brand new. We are trying to find that middle area so we can stay at an accelerated pace with the guys that know stuff. We have some impact players that are new into our program. We are trying to find that balance.

“We are playing a little earlier than we have in the past. We won’t have as many practices going into the first game.”

With every season, mixing and matching the new pieces takes time, but Kessinger hopes that comes sooner rather than later with a rugged conference schedule in September. Three of its four KCAC games in September are against preseason ranked teams.

“By the time we hit the KCAC season, we should be hitting our stride,” he said. “In some places, it is coming along faster than others.”

The 2021 team will rely on its defense early to carry the load. The Ottawa defense is under a new coordinator Nick Davis.

“It is not a brand new defense,” Kessinger said. “It is new terminology to the guys. It has some different angles to it.”

He said having experienced and talented players such as Jaylin King, Colby Johnson and preseason All-American candidate Jacob Garcia on the field makes it an easier transition to the new coordinator.

“Those guys we are leaning upon heavily to teach,” Kessinger said.

Senior receivers Dylan Foos, Jermaine Ziegler and Greg McMahon along with a deep running back core of Derrick Curtis, Daylyn Johnson and James Reeder will spearhead the offense.

Kessinger said the defense is usually ahead of the offense in the early games.

“Defense is like a rock band,” he said. “You don’t know if somebody is hitting the wrong cord. The offense has to be a symphony and everybody can tell if there is a wrong note being played. Our defense, they are going to be the strength we are going to lean on, particularly early. We will continue to get the consistency going on the offensive side of the football.”