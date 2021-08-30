Area volleyball teams receive preseason notice by KVA

The Herald Staff

Two area high school volleyball teams are ranked in the Kansas Volleyball Association preseason poll.

Ottawa is ranked No. 4 in the 4A preseason poll after taking third last season at the state tournament.

West Franklin is No. 7 in the 3A preseason poll. The Falcons are coming off a school-best 30-win season and a third-place finish at the state tournament.

The Falcons return three seniors —Allison Swank, Jenna Walters, Riley Zentz —that were key performers from last year’s state run.

West Franklin opens the season Tuesday at home with home duals with Mission Valley under new coach Melissa Harms.

Ottawa also opens the season Tuesday at home with a league dual against Spring Hill.

KVA preseason poll

Class 4A

1. Bishop Miege

2. Andale

3. McPherson

4. Ottawa

5. Circle

6. Louisburg

7. Clearwater

8. Clay Center

9. Nickerson

10. Wamego

Class 3A

1. Smoky Valley

2. Cheney

3. Thomas More Prep-Marian

4. Sabetha

5. Nemaha Central

6. Phillipsburg

7. West Franklin

8. Riverton

9. Goodland

10. Silver Lake