Ottawa football program begins Walt Alexander era this week

The Walt Alexander era of Ottawa High School football officially kicks off Friday with the season opener. The Cyclones play at home 7 p.m. Friday against Piper.

Alexander, who has 30-pus years of coaching at the high school level, can’t wait to see the Cyclones under fire.

“You never know on Friday night how kids will respond,” Alexander said. “The ball bounces funny ways. You never know what is going to happen. As long as you learn how to play through it, play fast and hard for all 48 minutes and do it with tremendous attitude and excitement.”

One of the building blocks for Alexander is the atmosphere in the stadium. To help with that, the players will come on the field through a tunnel and Cyclone helmet, which was purchased recently by the booster club.

“That atmosphere alone creates such memories for the kids,” Alexander said. “No matter how the game turns out that is what it is all about. Ten or 20 years from now, those kids will not remember the score of the game probably near as much as they remember as standing in that tunnel with their teammates.

“That is why at my age I am still doing it. When they get older, they will appreciate the fact that coach created those memories for us.”

Alexander said the community plays a big part in building the atmosphere.

“In order to create the environment we want, we want to pack the stands every Friday night,” he said. “The kids are excited. As coaches, we want as much practice time as we can get.”

Fans will see a different kind of team, one that plays together and with an up-tempo rhythm.

“They will be exciting to watch,” Alexander said. “Win or lose, you will see a team that really cares about each other. I think that is special. Our kids will play hard on Friday.”

Alexander can’t wait to get into a game week routine and get the players focused on the task at hand.

“We have practiced so much,” he said. “We know what we are going to do. This first week, it is all about us. I want to see how hard we play. We will have some weaknesses in some areas. I want to see how we can improve from week-to-week. We have to keep getting better every day and keep improving.”

Football is a game of ebbs and flows and Alexander will not have a script of certain plays to call.

“It depends on the game situation in what we run,” he said. “As the game progresses, it is all about getting first downs. It depends on the score. You want kids to have success. We hope we play well, take care of the ball and don’t lose field position and all the things that make it difficult on you.

“The worst thing for coaches is bad field position. Field position is critical. To me, it is the most important thing. You try to manage that with special teams. It limits you so much when you are backed up.”