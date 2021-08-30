Top prep performances of the weekend

The Herald Staff

The top high school performers of the weekend.

Jayden Hull, Wellsville volleyball

She finished with 20 kills and 16 stuff blocks for the Eagles in the Prairie View Tournament on Saturday.

Mazzi Przybylo, Wellsville volleyball

She spearheaded the Wellsville defense in the Prairie View Tournament. She had 82 dig and seven aces.

Bethany Pearson, Wellsville volleyball

Pearson quarterbacked the offense. In five matches, she accumulated 41 assists. She helped lead Wellsville to a 3-2 mark in the tournament.