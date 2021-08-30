Top prep performances of the weekend
The Herald Staff
The top high school performers of the weekend.
Jayden Hull, Wellsville volleyball
She finished with 20 kills and 16 stuff blocks for the Eagles in the Prairie View Tournament on Saturday.
Mazzi Przybylo, Wellsville volleyball
She spearheaded the Wellsville defense in the Prairie View Tournament. She had 82 dig and seven aces.
Bethany Pearson, Wellsville volleyball
Pearson quarterbacked the offense. In five matches, she accumulated 41 assists. She helped lead Wellsville to a 3-2 mark in the tournament.