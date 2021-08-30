West Franklin football to play first home game in two seasons

The West Franklin community has been waiting for a Friday night home football game for nearly three years.

A $13 million bond issue, passed in 2018, to upgrade the high school and middle school campus in Pomona made it impossible to have home games on site. Now that the work is completed, the football field is all set for a showdown Friday between the Falcons and rival Central Heights.

“The boys, community and the school has been very patient the past couple of years during construction,” West Franklin coach Nate Teichgraeber said. “We have a buzz. There is some excitement because of that. There is a sense of pride as we have nice facilities. It is our job to play well.”

The anticipation of a full house and playing a rivalry game just adds to the night.

“It is going to be pretty special,” Teichgraeber said. “We are super excited to get going. Our seniors last time playing a home game was Oct. 2018. It has been a long time coming. Our seniors are ready to lead us.

“Not a lot of kids at our level of football go on to play at the next level and certainly not professional. The emphasis is teamwork and how to overcome adversity. Our kids the last two years have had to overcome adversity to go to practice every day.”

Teichgraeber said with any season the opener is exciting, but the addition of first home game in two seasons and playing Central Heights gives it a little extra juice.

“I expect the boys to have a lot of energy and be excited,” Teichgraeber said. “We have not had a home crowd going on three years. I expect it to give us some juice early in the game. Emotions will be high. The key will be to keep our emotions in check.”

The closeness of the two communities, the schools being in the same league, and the players know each other well, makes for an interesting matchup.

“Not only are the schools located in the same county, but because of the proximity the kids all know each other very well, which makes for a different dynamic,” Central Height coach Bob Risch said. “Kids seem to get pretty pumped up for a game against so many other players that they know and will see and hang out with throughout the year. They want to be able to talk about the success that they had and hope that ultimately their team was the one to win that year.”

Teichgraeber said rivalry games have such a different feel to them.

“The kids play with a more sense of urgency,” he said. “You are playing for bragging rights. With the familiarity with both teams, you can’t help but notice it.”

The two rivals have played some exciting games in recent years.

“Over the past several seasons WF and CH have had some battles either to wrap up the regular season or to start the season,” Risch said. “Going into every season opener you are hoping that what you have seen on the practice field will translate to success, but matching up with a cross county rival brings its own set of emotions to the players.

“We are bringing back some experience which will be a benefit to those players settling in, but we also have several new starters and role players that will open their varsity careers against a cross county school, against players that they have been around outside of school and sports, and against kids that they know very well.”

Teichgraeber said the Vikings are the real deal and will be a tough match up for his young squad.

“I know they return a lot of guys upfront with their offensive and defensive lines,” he said. “I look for this to be one of the better Central Heights teams over the past several years.”

The Vikings return a two-time all-state senior quarterback Tony Detwiler, who averaged more than 200 all-purpose yards per game last season.

“Detwiler is a great athlete,” Teichgraeber said. “Offensively, everything runs through him. It is no secret. We have a challenge on our hands.”