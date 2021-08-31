OU women volleyball players receive KCAC honors in first week

The Herald Staff

Three Ottawa University women’s volleyball players earned KCAC Player of the Week honors. They are Ayona Tharps, Kaitlyn Haller, and Emily Jackson.

Tharps, a senior right side hitter, was named KCAC Attacker of the Week. In four matches this past weekend, three against nationally ranked opponents, she had 56 kills, 14 digs, and five blocks. She averaged 3.29 kills per set and 14 kills per match.

Haller, a junior setter, earned KCAC Setter of the Week honors. In three of her first four matches of the season, Haller has had a double-double. She finished the weekend with 133 assists, five kills, and 60 digs. In OU's 6-2 offense, she averaged 7.82 assists per set and 33.2 assists per match. Haller also defended, averaging 15 digs per match and 3.5 digs per set.

Jackson, a senior libero, was selected KCAC Defender of the Week. In four matches, she had 79 digs, six service aces, and 15 assists. Jackson averaged 4.65 digs per set and 19.7 digs per match.