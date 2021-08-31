The Herald Staff

These are the gold medal performances of the week (Aug. 30-Sept. 2).

Monday

Aubrey Vasquez, Jr., OHS golf

She shot a 48 to take fourth in the nine-hole Ottawa High School Invitational played at Ottawa’s GreatLife Golf. Vasquez has qualified for state the past two seasons.

Erin Smith, Sr., OHS golf

Smith shot a 53 to finish seventh in the Ottawa High School Invitational played at Ottawa’s GreatLife Golf. She has been a stalwart of the team since the program was initiated three years ago. They led Ottawa to fourth place as a team. It was the opening tournament of the season for the Cyclones.