OU men's tennis signs transfer for 2021-22 season

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men’s tennis team added a transfer to its 2021-22 roster.

Scott Hjelm, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma, transferred from Oral Roberts University. Hjelm attended Jenks High School.

Hjelm spent four years at Oral Roberts University where he was a three-time Summit League Conference finalist.

At Jenks High School, Hjelm was a two-time Oklahoma state champion and he earned all-state honors.

Hjelm is in the MBA program at Ottawa.