OU, Southwestern football teams know each other well

There should not be many secrets between Ottawa University and Southwestern football teams Saturday night in Winfield, despite this being the conference opener.

Both teams return a bevy of players from this past season, which ended in April when Southwestern bested the Braves, 28-14, in Ottawa.

Ottawa coach Kent Kessinger said with that game being just a few months ago, the coaches can use many facets from the game to prepare for Saturday.

“They return some pretty good players, especially offensively,” Kessinger said. “It gives you an idea what scheme they are going to try and play against us. They might have changed some things over the summer. It was successful for them, so I don’t see them going too far away from that philosophy. You do get to see some guys that played against us at the end of the season and what they did.”

The Braves (1-0) could have an advantage over No. 25 Southwestern in the fact they have a game under their belt and the Moundbuilders open the season against Ottawa.

Kessinger said playing a game lets the Braves know some of their strengths and weaknesses.

“From the standpoint, we know what things in a game situation to improve and work on,” he said. “We know what went well for us and what things that didn’t go well. That is whole learning process a team has to make during the first game. You get used to practicing against the same guys over and over again. Everybody knows the calls and know which way they are going. To be able to react to something you don’t know is a learning process. We have that as an advantage for us as we have been through that now with a scrimmage and full game.”

Ottawa opens the KCAC schedule with three ranked teams in the first four games. Kessinger said the early schedule can be a “double-edged sword.”

“The beginning of our season will tell a lot of what kind of team we are going to be,” Kessinger said. “It provides us a lot of opportunities as well. If we are successful, that will get us noticed as well. It is a start that will get us to a championship and/or playoffs. You have to beat some teams in our conference to be able to do that.”

The Braves opened the season with an impressive performance in a 42-7 win over Oklahoma Panhandle State. The Ottawa defense forced six turnovers and surrendered just 235 yards. The special teams blocked two punts, which were returned for touchdowns.

“Anytime you can start off the season with a victory is great,” Kessinger said. “It gives our guys confidence that we can make plays whether it is special teams-wise, which it has been awhile since we have had special teams big plays. We were hitting field goals, which gives our kicker confidence to be able to give us points in the red zone.

“We rushed the ball pretty good, especially as we got into the third quarter. We were starting to gel well as an offensive line and in the backfield. Those are things we hope to build on and improve what we can do in coverage and offensively playing pitch and catch to open up our passing game.”

Kessinger said having having a game under their belts lets players become more free to play without thinking as much.

“We want them to play fast,” he said. “The more they can react and run, the better you are going to be. The more you have to think you have wheels that are spinning in your head as opposed to the wheels that are spinning in your feet. Hopefully we can play faster this week than we did last week because of having a game under our belt.”