Sisters team up to bring different coaching perspectives to OHS

Ottawa High School volleyball coach Laura Meyer knew right away the perfect person to fill an assistant coaching position — her sister Chrissie Jeannin, who coached the Cyclone freshmen squad a year ago.

Meyer said this was the right fit for the Cyclones.

“We feed really well off of each other,” Meyer said. “It feels right. There is a level of trust we have. The common beliefs system, common goal, makes it really fun to coach with her.”

Jeannin is no stranger to the Cyclone volleyball program. She coached the current seniors in club ball. She worked with last year’s freshmen team.

“Through the years, she has coached several of these kids in travel ball,” Meyer said. “It is fun for her to be able to experience some of the successes she helped build. For years, she has helped our program, whether or not she has been in the gym everyday in practice. She has been a part of our program. She has always been loyal to this program from afar.

“We both coached these girls growing up. It is fun to see them continue to grow.”

Jeannin knew this was the right move for both of them.

“We have the same ideas,” she said. “We are around each other a lot outside of volleyball. We bounce ideas off of each other.”

Ottawa senior Kirsten Evans has a unique perspective on the sister coaches. She was coached by both during her club ball years. Jeannin was a teammate of her aunt, Katie Jensen, at Ottawa University, 2009-12.

She said both bring a different dynamic to the coaching staff.

“It is nice to have both of them,” Evans said. “They get each other and they correspond really well. Chrissie is the one that gets us going. Laura is calm and relaxed. I have known them my whole life. I know how they coach.”

The siblings bring different perspectives to the team. Meyer was a libero when she played at Ottawa University, while Jeannin was an All-American setter.

“I love having her in the gym with her expertise and knowledge,” Meyer said. “She is good at breaking things down and identifying things. Her knowledge and ability to fill in those roles where I don’t see things. It is nice to bounce ideas off of her.”

Meyer said the players benefit by having both of their perspectives of the game.

“We work really well as a team,” Meyer said. “[Tuesday] night against Spring Hill, she was focused on things and different parts of the game than I was focused on. We were able to meet the needs of our players right away versus them waiting or not seeing it because we are watching something else at the time. She is so great at seeing things. She has a great eye for the game. She feels comfortable and confident speaking up to what she sees. She knows I trust her.”

Evans, an all-state setter for the Cyclones, said the coaching the players receive is top-notch and timely from the sisters.

“It is like having 2-in-1,” Evans said. “It is good to have that support. One tells you about one thing and the other tells about [another].”

The sisters never shared the playing gym together as they were four years apart in school.

“[We took] very different paths to where we are at now,” Meyer said. “We have gone through programs at different times. Even though we have a similar paths, it has been a different journey for both of us.

“It has always been fun for me as the [older] sister to see the paths she has taken. As we got older, at the college level, we played different positions. I feel like the way we see the game is different.”

Jeannin wished her sister had stayed another year at OU so they could have played together. It took these nine years after Jeannin’s playing career ended for them to team up.

Jeannin spent two years as an OU grad assistant. She coached club ball and returned home to coach at Tonganoxie for two years.

“Our parents love to come down seeing us together,” Meyer said. “It is fun for them to be cheering for us versus having us [coaching] against each other. There may come a day that happens again.”

Evans said it is a cool experience to have them together and to be coached by Jeannin in high school.

“It felt like she just coached me yesterday,” Evans said. “She coached me two or three years for club. I knew how she coached. I remember watching her play. It is crazy to think now she is coaching me. She knows what she is talking about. It is nice to have somebody that played and had the experience.”

Meyer said having her sister on the bench and in practice gives a consistent message to the players.

“This year, our coaching staff has a nice balance of different strengths,” Meyer said. “Together, we are able to accomplish so much more.”