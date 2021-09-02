OHS football game moved to earlier kickoff because of inclement weather

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa High School football game Friday against Piper will start at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. because of possible inclement weather in the area Friday night.

With a holiday weekend approaching, it would be difficult to reschedule this weekend if inclement weather caused the game to be postponed, OHS officials said.

The game is the season opener for both teams the first game for Ottawa under coach Walt Alexander.