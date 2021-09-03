Central Heights cross country runners set personal bests in 100-degree heat index

The Central Heights cross country teams withstood a heat index of 105 degrees to set 26 personal-best times in Thursday’s season opener in Burlington.

Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said it was an incredibly strong showing from sixth grade all the way up through seniors.

The Vikings had four teams champions — seventh grade boys and girls and varsity boys and girls.

“On the high school side, fantastic individual performances led by Taryn Compton and Connor Burkdoll set the pace for their teammates in which both the boys and girls squads had five runners place within the top 13 of the varsity races, seven of which were freshmen or sophomores,” Prosser said. “Needless to say, there were several tired legs, but a lot of happy, smiling runners by the end! Although this is only the beginning, there are many miles left to learn, grow, and become stronger as the 2021 season continues to come into focus.”

Varsity Boys 4K

2nd - Connor Burkdoll (FR) 15:17 (PR)

4th - Cody Hammond (FR) 15:50 (PR)

9th - Owen Miller (FR) 16:22 (PR)

11th - Nicholas Schultze (JR) 16:38 (PR)

13th - Christian McCord (FR) 17:05 (PR)

46th - Alex Skeet (SO) 21:50 (PR)

Boys Team - 1st Place

Varsity Girls 4K

5th - Taryn Compton (SR) 19:03 (PR)

6th - Melaney Chrisjohn (FR) 19:26.75 (PR)

7th - Emma Cubit (SO) 19:26.95 (PR)

8th - Lily Meyer (SR) 19:42 (PR)

11th - Kaydance Bond (SR) 20:51 (PR)

37th - Lilie Johnson (JR) - 29:35 (PR)

Girls Team - 1st Place

8th Grade Boys 1 Mile

5th - Aydan Dunbar 6:04 (PR)

6th - Aidan Howland 6:25 (PR)

13th - Adam Mell-Tomberlin 12:20 (PR)

8th Grade Girls 1 Mile

6th - Arabella Dunbar 7:42 (PR)

7th Grade Boys 1 Mile

3rd - Hunter Johnson 6:17 (PR)

11th - Josiah Meyer 6:58 (PR)

12th - Caleb Detwiler 7:07 (PR)

15th - Benjamin Wuertz 7:30 (PR)

17th - Presten Holstine 7:34 (PR)

22nd - Matthew Dunbar 7:58 (PR)

31st - Cash Miller 8:42

Boys Team - 1st Place

7th Grade Girls 1 Mile

4th - Lilly Burkdoll 7:03 (PR)

5th - Caitlynn Detwiler 7:22 (PR)

9th - Grace Tooley 7:58 (PR)

12th - Landry Sparks 8:04 (PR)

Girls Team - 1st Place