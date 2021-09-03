Weekly area prep athletic schedules (Sept. 7-11)

The Ottawa Herald

Athletic schedules for week (Sept. 7-11)

Tuesday

Ottawa soccer vs. Circle

Ottawa volleyball triangular

Central Heights volleyball vs. Lyndon

Wellsville girls golf at West Franklin

West Franklin girls golf at home

West Franklin volleyball at Council Grove

Thursday

Ottawa golf at Wamego

Ottawa volleyball triangular

Central Heights cross country at Lyndon

Wellsville volleyball at Olathe Heritage

Friday

Ottawa football at Baldwin

Central Heights football vs. Olpe

Wellsville football vs. Anderson County

West Franklin football at Mission Valley

Saturday

Central Heights volleyball at Lyndon Inv.

Wellsville volleyball at Baldwin Inv.

Wellsville cross country at Wamego

West Franklin cross country at Wamego