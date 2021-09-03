Strength, mental toughness issues hurt OHS football team in opener

Rebuilding athletic programs at any level takes time. There is a lot of ups and downs.

Ottawa High School football coach Walt Alexander is no stranger to those rebuilds and understands there will be nights like the opener Friday against Piper at Steve Grogan Stadium. The Pirates manhandled the Cyclones, 56-7.

Alexander said the Cyclones did have some good moments, but those were overshadowed by the lack of strength, endurance and mental toughness.

“It was a game for awhile then our old mentality snuck back in there,” he said. “It was hot and humid and we are playing a lot of guys both ways. We kind of broke down. We did some nice things early. It was the mental toughness part started showing through.

“We made too many mental mistakes. It is a muscular endurance thing. It is a mental toughness thing we are trying to overcome.”

Alexander said it will take up to two years to be on par strength-wise against the rugged Frontier League teams.

“Those [Piper] kids are a lot farther along than we are, especially in the weight room,” he said. “Until we get strong enough to have the muscular endurance to where we can play four quarters. We battled for a quarter. Those kids gave us everything they had for a quarter. They don’t know how to play through [adversity] yet.”

Ottawa’s offense put together several good drives, but did not finish them.

“We proved we could move the ball,” Alexander said. “We moved it several times into the red zone and then have mental lapses. We moved the ball well at times and then we would do something not very smart. Anytime we would have a big play, then we would shoot ourselves in the foot.”

Defensively, the Cyclones gave up some big plays at times.

“At times we ran to the ball well and at times we let up,” Alexander said. “It is a consistent thing. We are not consistently football savvy. They have to learn more.

“ Those things will happen when you are trying to start a program. I have seen it before.”