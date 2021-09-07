Central Heights senior Tony Detwiler scores athlete of week honors

Central Heights senior quarterback/safety Tony Detwiler came into the 2021 football season with high accolades after two all-state seasons.

Detwiler added another chapter to his resume with a dominating performance in the 34-13 win Friday over West Franklin. His performance earned him The Ottawa Herald Athlete of the week.

“Tony had a great performance on offense on Friday night, getting in the end zone four times on the ground and rushing for almost 250 yards,” Central Heights coach Bob Risch said. “He was also impactful on defense with five solo tackles and a pass break-up at safety and on special teams with 61 punt return yards.”

Tony Detwiler stats

26 carries

247 yds

4 rushing TDs

5 solo tackles

1 Pass Break Up

4 punt returns for 61 yards

Other top performers of the week were:

Connor Burkdoll, cross country, Central Heights

This freshman splashed onto the high scene with a runner-up finish in his first varsity race at Burlington.

“As a freshman in his first high school race, Connor showed great patience and maturity in finishing seond overall as a varsity runner,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said. “He initially got boxed in but was able to navigate a congested first 800-meters to finally break free from most of the runners making it mostly a three-person race. Once clear of the group, he was able to eventually push the pace enough to separate himself from the third-place finisher by the end. Connor is no stranger to being a top performer as he was the Flint Hills League middle school champion in 2020 and holds middle school league and school records in both dross country and track & field.”

Hunter Bailey, cross country, West Franklin

Bailey is another young cross country stalwart in the area that made his mark in his high school debut. The freshman won the Silver Lake race and paced the Falcons to the team title.

Emery Keebaugh, volleyball, Ottawa

Keebaugh is off to a hot start for the Cyclones volleyball team. The sophomore hitter finished with 29 kills in three matches in the season-opening week. She had a career-best 18 kills in Thursday’s home split

Dylan McCarty, football, Wellsville

McCarty’s off-season work paid off big time in the season opener. He led the Eagles to a 26-6 win over Burlington. He passed for 72 yard and a touchdown. Defensively is where he shined the most.

“Defensively, Dylan had a monster game setting up two of our touchdowns,” Wellsville coach Mike Berg said. “Right before halftime, Dylan scooped up a fumble and returned it 34 yards down to the Burlington 3-yard line. We scored the very next play. In the fourth quarter, Dylan intercepted a pass and returned it 29 yards to set up our final score to seal the game.”