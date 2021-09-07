Area prep athletes shine during holiday weekend events

These are the gold medal performances of the weekend.

Tony Detwiler, football, Central Heights

The senior quarterback put together a sterling start to the season in leading the Vikings to a 34-13 win over West Franklin. He had his hand in all facets of the game.

He rushed for 247 yards on 26 carries and scored four touchdowns. On defense, he had five solo tackles and a pass breakup. On special teams, he returned four punts for 61 yards.

Aiden Welch, football, Central Heights

Welch was a big reason why Detwiler had alleys to run in all game. Welch was also a star on defense.

“Aiden had a great game on the offensive and defensive line on Friday night, with 9.5 pancake blocks on offense, and on defense making some very impactful plays,” Central Heights coach Bob Risch said.

Welch finished with seven tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble/

Dylan McCarty, football, Wellsville

McCarty made his presence felt all over the field in the Eagles’ 26-6 win over Burlington. It was Wellsville’s first win over Burlington in four years.

The quarterback went 6-8 for 72 yards through the air. He had a 29-yard touchdown pass. He finished with eight yards rushing.

“Defensively, Dylan had a monster game setting up two of our touchdowns,” Wellsville coach Mike Berg said. “Right before halftime, Dylan scooped up a fumble and returned it 34 yards down to the Burlington 3-yard line. We scored the very next play. In the fourth quarter, Dylan intercepted a pass and returned it 29 yards to set up our final score to seal the game.”

Lance McCullough, football, West Franklin

McCullough went 10-25 for 179 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Falcons in their loss to Central Heights. His longest completion was for 44 yards. He also had an interception on defense.

Hunter Bailey, cross country, West Franklin

Bailey began his varsity high school career with a bang. He won the Silver Lake Invitational race to lead the Falcons to the team title.

“Hunter came away with the win to begin his promising high school running career,” West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said.

Kyle Haner, cross country, West Franklin

Haner continued to add to his career with a second-place finish behind his teammate. Haner could be in line for a possible state medal this season. He is a two-time state qualifier.

Lucas Hassler, cross country, West Franklin

Hassler continues to improve and get stronger each year. He finished seventh in the season opener. He gives the Falcons depth at the front of races.

Emma Bailey, cross country, West Franklin

Bailey is a proven top-flight runner for the Falcons. She is coming off a top-five finish at league and qualifying for state. She opened the 2021 season with a third-place finish at Silver Lake, leading the Falcons to the team title

Lily Judd, cross country, West Franklin

Judd is another top-flight runner for the Falcons. The senior is a three-time state qualifier, coming close to a state medal last year. She is a consistent top finisher during her career. She was fifth at Silver Lake.

Katie Cameron, cross country, West Franklin

Cameron made a nice debut for the cross country team. She took seventh on her first varsity race.

Hope Crabtree, cross country, West Franklin

Crabtree could be one of the most improved runners for the Falcons. She took eighth with a personal-best time in the season opener.