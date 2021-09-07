West Franklin cross country teams dominate Silver Lake races

The West Franklin cross country teams have been building toward postseason success for the past few seasons.

This could be the year for a state meet run for both teams after sweeping the team championships Saturday in the Silver Lake Invitational. The Falcons combined for nine medals and seven top-10 finishes.

The Falcons dominated the race for the team titles with each team winning by 30 points.

“Bringing home two team titles is a testament to the work ethic and discipline of these athletes,” Falcons coach Ryan Hahn said.

He said the girls squad, which had five runners finish in the top 11, is a team to watch.

“Last year, the high school girls did not have enough runners to field a team,” Hahn said. “Fortunately, all three girls have been able to return this year with a complete team of high quality individuals. Emma [Bailey] and Lily [Judd] returned to form by placing in the top five. Hope [Crabtree] ran a lifetime best in the 5k race, while Katie [Cameron] and Mackenzie [Walter] had incredible debuts.”

He said the boys also put on a show with six runners in the top 20 after a slow start.

“At the start of the race, the top 10 runners did not contain a single West Franklin runner,” Hahn said. “The Falcons were hidden in the main pack. Within a mile, the boys had put themselves in the running to win the team race. Nathan and Lucas Hassler were making strong moves, with Kale Link and Martir Caceres-Ramos picking off runners behind them.

“At the front, Hunter Bailey and Kyle Haner were inching up on the leader. And at the two-mile mark, they took the lead and pressed until they had solidified a one-two finish.”

Bailey, a freshman running in his first varsity race, took top honors, beating his teammate Haner.

“Hunter came away with the win to begin his promising high school running career,” Hahn said.

The coach said this start for the boys could bode well for the future. Each runner improve by at least 30 seconds at this course from 2020, with the greatest improvement of 3 minutes and 41 seconds by Martir.

“This team has big goals this season, and [Saturday] was a great first step,” Hahn said. “It is one that the team is enjoying, but equally as important, it is helping them to look ahead at their real possibilities for the season. Needless to say, they have a lot of people excited for the future.”

7th Grade Girls

Lacy Judd (6th).

7th Grade Boys

Kurtis McCormick (8th), Teagan Sink (10th).

8th Grade Girls

Kara McCormick (9th), Mya Crabtree (13th).

8th Grade Boys

Abe Link (14th), Bryce Link (18th), Coy Link (20th).

Junior High Boys Team (3rd)

High School Girls (Team 1st)

Emma Bailey (3rd), Lily Judd (5th), Katie Cameron (7th), Hope Crabtree (8th), Mackenzie Walter (11th).

High School Boys (Team 1st)

Hunter Bailey (1st), Kyle Haner (2nd), Lucas Hassler (7th), Nathan Hassler (11th), Kale Link (16th), Martir Caceres-Ramos (20th).

JV Boys

Noah King (9th), Gideon King (33rd).