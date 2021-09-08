OU women's volleyball hires former CMU star as assistant coach

The Herald Staff

Ottawa University women's volleyball program has a new assistant coach. Marjia Janjusevic was recently added to the staff.

"We are very excited to have Marija on our staff," Ottawa head coach Melissa Blessington. "She brings a ton of experience playing for high level programs. She will be working primarily with our pin hitters both on our varsity and junior varsity. I know our athletes are going to benefit from her coaching for the next two seasons."

Janjusevic was a two-time All-HAAC performer for Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. She helped the Eagles to a first-place finish in the HAAC South Division and a trip to the NAIA 2018 National Tournament. She spent her first two collegiate season at Daytona State University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Janjusevic earned her degree in international business from Central Methodist and received an associate of arts in general studies at Daytona State University. She is working on her MBA with an emphasis in human resources at Ottawa University.