Top Prep Performances of the Week (Sept. 7-11)

These are the gold medal performances of the week (Sept. 7-11).

Tuesday

Juan Diego Ortiz, OHS soccer

Ortiz opened the 2021 season on fire. He netted four goals for the Ottawa High School soccer team in the Cyclones’ 11-1 win.

“He scored four goals in less than 40 minutes,” Ottawa coach Roland Jaworski said. “He was very active on the field and made really great runs and finished really well.”

Josue Navarro, OHS soccer

Navarro was offensive minded for the Cyclones soccer team. He fired in two goals in the team’s season-opening win.

Kelsey Johnson, Wellsville golf

Johnson had a top-10 finish Tuesday in the West Franklin Invitational. She was 10th with a 62 in the nine-hole tournament.