High school athletic schedules for week (Sept. 13-18)
The Ottawa Herald
Prep athletic schedules for week (Sept. 13-18)
Monday
OHS soccer at Fort Scott
Tuesday
Ottawa golf at West Franklin
Bonner Springs at Ottawa volleyball
Central Heights volleyball at Osage City
Wellsville volleyball at Burlington
West Franklin volleyball at Northern Heights
Wednesday
Ottawa tennis at Baldwin
Thursday
Ottawa cross country at De Soto
Bonner Springs at Ottawa soccer
Paola at Ottawa tennis
Ottawa volleyball at Hayden
Central Heights cross country at Wellsville
Wellsville volleyball at West Franklin
Friday
Spring Hill at Ottawa football
Central Heights at Northern Heights
Wellsville football at Iola
Council Grove football at West Franklin
Saturday
Ottawa volleyball at Rossville Inv.
Central Heights volleyball at Humboldt Inv.