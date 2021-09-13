Football, CC runners among top area prep performers from the weekend

These are the area’s top high school performances of the weekend.

Zion Woodin, Ottawa football

Woodin laid the wood to the Baldwin defense. In just a half of play, the junior running back had 14 carries in 110 yards to lead Ottawa to a 42-0 win over the Bulldogs.

Josue Navarro, Ottawa football

Navarro’s speed is evident when he gets out in the open field. He found a lot of open field Friday against Baldwin with two long scores for the Cyclones. He rushed for 82 yards on two carries with a touchdown. He opened the second half with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Emma Bailey, WF CC

Bailey showed she could be in line for a top finish at the state meet with her runner-up performance Saturday in the Wamego meet, which is one of the top small prep meets of the regular season.

Lily Judd, WF CC

Judd kept picking off runners late in the race at Wamego. Her late kick propelled her to a 15th-place finish with a season’s-best time

Hunter Bailey, WF CC

Bailey put together a strong race to lead the Falcon boys to a runner-up finish at Wamego. In his first big race of his prep career, he took sixth against some of the top runners in 3A.

Kyle Haner, WF CC

Haner continued his rise to being one of the best and most consistent runners in 3A. The junior had another top-10 finish by taking seventh place in the Wamego meet.

Dylan Schnoor, Wellsville football

Schnoor finds another gear when running down ball carriers. Through two games, he is the leading tackler for the Eagles. He finished with eight tackles, of which four were solo tackles in the win over Anderson County.