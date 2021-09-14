West Franklin's Emma Bailey's performance earns Herald Athlete of Week honors

West Franklin junior cross county runner Emma Bailey has a different look in her eyes right now. That determination allowed her to shake off a slow start and finish second Saturday in the Wamego Invitational with a season’s best time of 21:03.

Her performance earned her The Ottawa Herald Athlete of the Week.

“With over a hundred racers around her, it took about 200 meters for Emma to be swallowed up in the pack,” West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said. “She found herself in about 40th place, but there was patience and confidence in her eyes. She was not deterred by her starting position.”

She kept pushing forward, passing runner after runner and never wavered in her race plan.

“This early in the season, her main focus has been to execute her best race, no matter what obstacles may arise,” Hahn said. “I think she did that masterfully on Saturday.”

Hahn said her time was “remarkable” considering how tough of a course and the competition.

The other respective schools’ weekly athletes of the week are as follows:

Emma Cubit, CH cross country

Cubit is just beginning to get her cross country legs after an injury kept her out of competition for her freshman season. She had her best race of her career Thursday at Lyndon, finishing fifth with a personal-best time.

“She led the way in a pack with two teammates and broke away at the end to conclude a fifth, sixth and seventh place finish for the three while setting a personal best of 23:10 in the process,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said.

Juan Diego Ortiz, OHS soccer

Ortiz opened the 2021 season on fire. He netted four goals for the Ottawa High School soccer team in the Cyclones’ 11-1 win over Circle.

“He scored four goals in less than 40 minutes,” Ottawa coach Roland Jaworski said. “He was very active on the field and made really great runs and finished really well.”

Dylan Schnoor, Wellsville football

Schnoor was all over the field defensively for the Eagles. He led Wellsville in tackles for the second week in a row in the shut out win over Anderson County. He had eight tackles, four of which were solo. He had a sack and a tackle for a loss. On offense, Schnoor had two receptions for 24 yards and two carries for 20 yards and a rushing TD. "Defensively Dylan was all over the field, his intensity and enthusiasm is contagious,” Wellsville coach Mike Berg said. “Our team feeds off of our senior leader.”