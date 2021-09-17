Area freshmen boy runners battle for top spots in Wellsville meet

A young of crop of area cross country runners battled other for the first time in the high school ranks Thursday at the Wellsville Invitational.

The freshmen did not disappoint. West Franklin’s Hunter Bailey, Central Heights duo of Connor Burkdoll and Cody Hammond along with Wellsville’s Nash McDaniel all placed in the top 10 and led their respective teams.

Bailey finished second, followed by McDaniel in fifth and Burkdoll and Hammond were sixth and eighth.

Those successes were just part of the story for the three local schools.

“The return to a Wellsville meet with 30 schools was exactly what we needed,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said.

The Vikings did not field full teams, but came away with five medalists in the high school races.

West Franklin boys finished second and the girls were fifth.

“The boys race featured a battle between West Franklin and 4A schools Louisburg and Fort Scott,” West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said.

Louisburg won the title with 48 points. West Franklin was next with 50 and Fort Scott had 52.

“Each team was separated by only two places,” Hahn said. “While the boys were frustrated with such a close finish, they had a lot to be proud of in the race. It just emphasizes how every person and every place matters. They will learn from it and come back even stronger.”

Prosser said the Vikings came through with some top performances.

“We did not run full teams, but still put forth some incredible individual efforts which will pay dividends later down the road,” he said. “The trio of Taryn Compton, Emma Cubit, and Melaney Chrisjohn once again put themselves in great position from the start and all medaled with sixth, seventh, and 16th place finishes.

“The boys had two more incredible freshman performances from sixth place Connor Burkdoll and eighth place Cody Hammond. With a few more meets left before the championship meets, there is still a lot of fine tuning to be done and progress to be made. Next week is not the end, it is another opportunity.”

The Falcon boys ran a strong race, Hahn said.

“Hunter Bailey and Kyle Haner made a strong push for the leader from Fort Scott, while Lucas Hassler passed runner after runner to make up the points difference. “Those three finished in second, fourth, and 11th, respectively. A final charge from Martir Ramos and Kale Link put five Falcons in the medal positions.”

Three Falcon girl medaled. Emma Bailey claimed fourth place. Lily Judd continued her return to running with her third straight season’s best time for ninth place. Hope Crabtree had an outstanding final 800-meters of the race, earning her 25th place, while teammate Mackenzie Walter followed her in for a season’s best time of 24:04. Lena Walter scored the final points for the Falcons as she completed the first 5K race of her career.”

Here the individual results:

Central Heights

Varsity Girls 5K

6th - Taryn Compton (SR) 22:03

7th - Emma Cubit (SO) 22:06 PR

16th - Melaney Chrisjohn (FR) 22:43 PR

70th - Lilie Johnson (JR) - 34:58

Varsity Boys 5K

6th - Connor Burkdoll (FR) 18:32

8th - Cody Hammond (FR) 18:52 PR

35th - Nicholas Schultze (JR) 20:41

57th - Alex Skeet (SO) 25:20

8th Grade Boys 2 Mile

11th - Aydan Dunbar 13:08

22nd - Aidan Howland 13:42 PR

8th Grade Girls 2 Mile

41st - Arabella Dunbar 18:03

7th Grade Boys 2 Mile

2nd - Hunter Johnson 13:16 PR

21st - Josiah Meyer 14:40 PR

32nd - Caleb Detwiler 15:22 PR

50th - Benjamin Wuertz 16:26 PR

59th - Presten Holstine 16:57

71st - Cash Miller 17:51

72nd - Mathew Dunbar 17:51

Boys Team - 4th Place

7th Grade Girls 2 Mile

5th - Lilly Burkdoll 15:04 PR

35th - Grace Tooley 17:36

38th - Caitlynn Detwiler 17:46 PR

51st - Landry Sparks 18:42

West Franklin

High School Girls (Team 5th): Emma Bailey (4th), Lily Judd (9th), Hope Crabtree (25th), Mackenzie Walter (29th), Lena Walter (68th).

High School Boys (Team 2nd): Hunter Bailey (2nd), Kyle Haner (4th), Lucas Hassler (11th*), Martir Caceres-Ramos (23rd), Kale Link (24th), Nathan Hassler (30th), Timothy Pearce (53rd)

JV Boys: Noah King (15th), Gideon King (49th).\

7th Grade Girls: Lacy Judd (33rd).

7th Grade Boys: Kurtis McCormick (94th), Teagan Sink (67th).

8th Grade Girls: Kara McCormick (31st), Mya Crabtree (43rd)

8th Grade Boys: Andrew Patterson (68th), Abe Link (71st), Coy Link (77th).

Wellsville boys varsity (fifth)

5-Nash McDaniel, 36-Damen Eiche, 39-Coy Jones, 42-Will Stanton, 43-Aistin Henry, 52-Owen Dalton, 54-Chase Douglas.

JV Boys

1-Ethan Elliott, 17-Christian Stone, 28-Ty Weeks, 30-Derek Ashburn.

JV Girls

19-Nadine Neel.

Eighth grade girls

1-Ellie Strain, 70-Mollie West.

Seventh grade boys

70-Liam Dalton.